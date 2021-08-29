Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

SUNDAY: Vaccinate – for the kids

By J. Damon Cain columnist
Andover Townsman
 6 days ago

I do not envy parents of school-aged children with the coronavirus racing around the hallways and classrooms of our schools, with a governor unable to bring himself to issue a mask mandate and local school officials deciding to see how the virus plays out – literally conducting a science experiment with our children as guinea pigs – before making a decision on masking up one way or another.

www.register-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Guinea Pigs#Cdc#The Register Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
KidsHuffingtonPost

These Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant In Kids

The highly contagious delta variant has transformed the COVID-19 pandemic, and is accounting for the overwhelming majority of new cases across the U.S. And new cases in children are up 85% in recent weeks, prompting groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to send a clear message: Delta is different.
Kidsidahoednews.org

The vaccine is our best shot at keeping kids in school

Idaho students are back to their classrooms – a welcome transition for students and families across our state. Our main defense in ensuring the new school year is entirely in-person – free from outbreaks and quarantines – is the COVID-19 vaccine. The highly contagious delta variant is circulating in our...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Why Dayton area kids say they are getting vaccinated

Kids getting a coronavirus vaccine at a Dayton clinic this week said they were getting the shot to protect themselves and vulnerable family members. They also desperately want to stay in in-person classes, and attend homecoming and sports competitions — all the things they missed out on last school year.
Illinois StateMyStateline.com

Illinois kids to receive 5 mental health days from school

(WTVO) — According to NPR, a new bill signed by Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker will allow kids to have up to 5 mental health days for the school year. A major reason for the bill being signed is due to the impact the pandemic has taken on kids throughout the country.
Tooele County, UTGephardt Daily

Tooele County Health Department to require masks in schools that meet case thresholds

TOOELE, Utah, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele County Health Department will require masks in schools that meet certain case thresholds, officials said. “Schools with outbreaks of COVID-19 that meet the case threshold outlined in Senate Bill 107 will be required to have all students and staff wear masks for 30 days,” said a news release from the health department.
KIMT

Next up for Covid vaccines: kids under 12

The US Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for people age 16 and older. Approval for youths ages 12-15 is expected to follow soon. "I don't think it'll be long before they extend it to 12 to 15 -- maybe within a few weeks...
thelcn.com

NY bill would require COVID vaccine for kids to attend school

(TNS) – New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman wants to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren. The New York Daily News reports the Manhattan lawmaker, a Democrat, introduced a bill Tuesday that would require kids get vaccinated in order to attend school after the shots receive full federal approval. The mandate, if passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, would add coronavirus shots to the list of immunizations required for attending schools or daycare, including polio, mumps, measles and diphtheria.
Victoria Advocate

Doctors talk kids, vaccine at STJ panel

Parent Monica Zimmermann was assured that it is time to get her children vaccinated. St. Joseph High School hosted a COVID-19 vaccination information panel with local health officials, including pediatricians, to answer any questions from parents on Wednesday. About 25 community members attended the panel. “I want to base all...
wvtm13.com

BCS to vaccinate more kids amid FDA approving Pfizer vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City Schools is one of many districts seeing high COVID-19 cases in the classroom. With official approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday, the effort to vaccinate more kids has intensified. In the video above, WVTM 13’s Magdala Louissaint explains what school leaders are doing this week to get more students and families vaccinated.
abc17news.com

Mexican parents use injunctions to get kids vaccinated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of parents in Mexico have resorted to filing for court injunctions to get coronavirus vaccines for their children after the government refused to consider vaccinating those under 18. In the U.S. and other countries, childhood vaccinations are already underway, but Mexican officials have downplayed the risk for minors. That is despite the 613 deaths and 60,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases among people under 18 in Mexico to date. About 15 parents have won the injunctions and got their kids shots, as the government presses schools to return to in-person classes Monday.
romper.com

Why Are Vaccines For Little Kids Taking So Long?

When Covid-19 vaccines were first distributed in early 2021, there was a palpable sense of hope in the air: It was here, we could all relax now. We could hug grandparents and take our masks off in grocery stores and send our kids back to school for a normal year. Until we couldn’t. (OK, I still fully believe you should hug your grandparents if you’re vaccinated, but maybe keep a mask on in the grocery store for a bit longer.)
kclu.org

Many Kids Have Missed Routine Vaccines, Worrying Doctors As School Starts

As she does ahead of every school year, Karen Schwind and the team of school nurses she manages in the New Braunfels Independent School District in central Texas spent a lot of time checking every student's immunization records against the state's database. The nurses also checked with parents and doctors' offices to ensure all students had received their required shots for measles, mumps, diphtheria, meningitis and other childhood diseases before classes started.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

When Might a Vaccine Be Available for Kids Under 12?

The FDA has granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older, making it the nation's first to move beyond emergency use authorization. Pfizer’s vaccine is still available for kids 12-15 under an emergency use authorization. There is still no vaccine available for people 11 and...
philosophynews.com

The Ethics of "Off-Label" Vaccinations for Kids

The WSJ reports that some parents hope to get their kids (under 12) vaccinated against Covid, as "the FDA’s approval generally means vaccines are eligible for off-label use, meaning beyond approved populations." However, "the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have emphasized that the safest thing for this group of children is to wait for more data to be analyzed."I'm curious whether it's really true that waiting is "safest", or whether these advisories ignore status quo risk. I don't have the empirical knowledge to answer what really would be safest here, but questions worth asking include:(1) How many kids in this age group are expected to (i) suffer serious ill-effects, or (ii) die from Covid during this "wait"?(2) Given our background knowledge of similar vaccines, including the results of clinical trials for this vaccine on adolescents, what proportion of kids would you expect to (i) suffer serious ill-effects, or (ii) die if administered a "best guess" fractional dose of this vaccine?It would be pretty extraordinary if the vaccine posed a greater risk of death than Covid. But if it doesn't, that would surely go some way towards undermining the assumption that waiting is necessarily "safer": it increases your child's risk of death! Perhaps the risk of non-lethal but still serious vaccine side-effects could be great enough to outweigh the (typically mild) risks from Covid for this age group? Maybe... The comparative risk is something I'd really want to hear explicitly addressed by medical experts before trusting the FDA/CDC advice, given how ethically incompetent these agencies are.Put another way: it could be worth asking your pediatrician: "Given all that we currently do and don't know about the possible risks of each, would it likely be overall safer for my kid to get the Covid vaccine off-label or to get infected with the Delta variant while unvaccinated and waiting for more data?"I would be amazed if. . .
ktoo.org

Off-label vaccines for kids under 12? Not with us, say Juneau pediatricians

With full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, some parents are asking if pediatricians can vaccinate kids under 12 as an “off-label” use of the drug. “Off-label” prescribing is when a doctor says you can take a drug for some reason other than its intended use....
MedicalXpress

The Medical Minute: Vaccination, conversation keys to protecting kids as they return to school

In 2020, school became a two-dimensional computer screen and something closer to a do-it-yourself project for children around the globe. The shift to virtual learning, necessitated by efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, brought on social ramifications that were harmful for some children, less so for others, but disruptive for all. For many, a return to education as it was―the 3D, in-person variety―is fervently hoped for.
KidsDurango Herald

Kids can’t wait for COVID-19 vaccines

A few weeks ago I posted on Twitter that I was increasingly furious with the FDA for taking so long to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12. Then I deleted the tweet, because I know that as desperate as I am to get my kids inoculated, I’m not qualified to make judgments about how the FDA collects safety data.
Boston Globe

We owe it to our kids to get them vaccinated

In the spring of 2020, when the coronavirus shut down schools in Massachusetts, children traded overstuffed backpacks for a much heavier burden: empty classrooms, hours spent in front of a computer at home, isolation from friends, cancellation of sports, dances, plays, and music. For many, social connections were lost. Others — unable to connect or thrive online — lost months of education and social development.
Seattle Times

The intolerable wait for a kids’ vaccine

Julie Swann, an engineer who studies health systems and models infectious disease at North Carolina State University, leads a team of researchers who recently tried to simulate how the delta variant of the coronavirus could move through schools in various scenarios. The results, which The Washington Post published over the weekend, were alarming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy