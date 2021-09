What, exactly, is ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance going to do?. It makes sense that the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC will band together in an “alliance,” at least until you reach the part where you determine exactly what the alliance will do. Is it to deliver more marquee football games to the networks? Is it to create a post-NCAA governing group? Is it to keep from being bullied by the SEC in the marketplace? If it’s not a knee-jerk reaction to SEC expansion, and it’s actually meant to have a governing mechanism, why not include the SEC? It seems as if the administrators would do well to take their time and get it right instead of just reacting to Texas and Oklahoma.