COVID-19 is having a major impact on the Seattle Police Department. As of Aug. 30, the SPD Blotter reports that 27 SPD employees are either in quarantine or isolation. Since April 2020, there have been 138 SPD employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,295 employees have returned to work based on Public Health guidelines. There are also 681 SPD employees since the start of the pandemic who were tested at the First Responder testing site, but tested negative.