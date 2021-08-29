‘The Residents Should Be A Priority:’ South Side Residents Hoping City Will Listen To Their Concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is behind bars and a family is without a home. It all happened on the South Side in the middle of those weekend traffic changes.

“My whole house shook. I didn’t know if it was guns and a shooting, but it definitely sounded like an explosion,” said Chelsea Crawford.

Crawford walked out of her house on S. 17th Street Friday to a scene of fallen bricks and broken glass.

Port Authority Police said Tyler McDonough drove his car into her next-door neighbor’s home after hitting a Port Authority bus and fleeing.

“I think someone easily one or more people could have died that’s pretty scary, pretty serious,” said Brady Lutsko who lives in the Southside.

Both Crawford and Lutsko told KDKA this accident is their breaking point.

“I think it’s a big eye-opener. In addition to the shootings, we are now at damaging property,” Crawford said.

They both said it all stems back to the traffic changes on East Carson Street. Public Safety is continuing to divert traffic onto the residential streets during peak weekend hours.

“There is no easy answer, but the residents should be a priority and our safety is just as important as what’s happening on East Carson Street,” Lutsko said.

Lutsko said they never got a voice in the matter. They hope this accident will lead to new changes that keep the crime off their front doorsteps.

“Hopefully, something like this will force the city to open its ears more,” Crawford said.

We reached out to Public Safety about the residents’ concerns. Spokesperson Cara Cruz told us that city officials are always willing to talk with residents and revamp the plans.

Cruz went on to say they are working to balance the increased volume of people with the safety needs of business owners and residents.