New Owners Of Brooklyn’s Grand Prospect Hall File Demolition Permits

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn historical treasure, the Grand Prospect Hall, may soon be demolished.

The building was sold, and the new owners have filed demolition permits.

The Victorian-era banquet hall has been the location of countless weddings, bar mitzvahs and graduations for decades.

Neighborhood activists are now fighting to save the building by seeking landmark status.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on August 28, 2021.