Six minutes. Three hundred and sixty seconds. That’s all you get via Zoom call with Chase Elliott, a man whose racing career is measured down to the millisecond. (This is not an exaggeration; in 2003 Ricky Craven beat Kurt Busch by 0.002 seconds after 400 miles of racing.) Elliott, 25, is promoting his Peacock documentary Chase, which gives a behind-the-curtain view of a second-generation NASCAR driver and one of the sport’s brightest stars. Hosted by retired driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., the doc is ambitious in its function, as Elliott may be the only man who can not only arrest his sport’s decline but bring a new generation into the fold.