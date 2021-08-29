Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

2 Pedestrians Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver In The Bronx, 1 Killed

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDeNl_0bg8klYC00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One woman was killed and another injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened around 9 p.m. on East Fordham Road and Morris Avenue in the Fordham Manor section.

“They speed a lot, but never like that. That person had to be intoxicated or something,” one witness told CBS2’s Cory James.

Police say the vehicle was a dark-colored sedan.

The identity of the woman who died has not been released, but police say she was 44 years old.

The condition of the other victim, a 53-year-old woman, is unknown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Traffic
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Traffic Accident#Cbs2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Woman Injured In Bedford-Stuyvesant Shooting, Police Investigating

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a shooting that injured a woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. Police say someone opened fire outside the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 1:10 p.m. The 32-year-old victim says she was walking nearby when she heard shots being fired and then suddenly felt pain. Police say she was shot in the right hip and is expected to be OK. Investigators say two suspects were seen riding on a scooter. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police Searching For Man Suspected Of Knocking Over Statue In Front Of Queens Church

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens are looking for a man suspected of vandalizing a church statue in August. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. Police are looking for a man suspected of vandalizing a church statue in Queens on Aug. 17, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Police say the man jumped a fence then knocked over a statue in front of St. Michael’s Church on Barclay Avenue in Flushing. The extent of the damage he caused is unknown. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Death Toll: More Than 3 Dozen People Killed When Flood Waters Sweep Tri-State; De Blasio Announces New Storm Evacuation Plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday changes are being made to the storm preparation playbook after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused unprecedented and deadly floods. De Blasio said New York City will now evacuate people in basement apartments, as well as those on the coast, after the storm claimed the lives of 13 people in the city, CBS2’s John Dias reported. More than three dozen lives were lost throughout the Tri-State Area. At least 25 people were killed in New Jersey, three in Westchester, and one in Connecticut. In New Jersey, a 70-year-old man was swept away by...
Cranford, NJPosted by
CBS New York

SEE IT: Floodwaters From Ida Cause Basement Wall To Collapse

CRANFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video captured the frightening moment floodwaters from Ida caused a basement wall to collapse at a Cranford home Wednesday. In the video, a person can be seen walking in the basement through water up to their ankles. The family was downstairs trying to clean up when the wall suddenly gave way and several feet of water came pouring in. “The water just came in and, like, lifted me off my feet. I just remember being to the ceiling,” Janice Valle said. “I can’t swim, so I was afraid to leave that spot that I knew I had a little bit of air to breathe.” Fortunately, other family members heard her screaming and rushed downstairs to help.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze In Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A raging fire broke out early Friday morning in Jersey City. It started just before 1 a.m. at a two-story home on Center Street, just off Interstate 78. The building is adjacent to two others that may have been affected as well. So far, there’s no word on any injuries or the cause.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Dozens Of Abandoned Vehicles Submerged On Major Deegan Expressway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused flooding that stalled vehicles and destroyed structures across New York City. The Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx resembled a movie scene, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Thursday. Dozens of abandoned vehicles were partially submerged on the expressway that was overwhelmed by flash flooding. Some New Yorkers had to see it for themselves. “I’m blown away. Shocked is, I’m past that. Everyone is like, they can’t believe it,” one person said. “I’ve never seen this before. Other rivers… get flooded, but not the Major Deegan,” another said. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, traffic was...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Parkways, Expressways Reopen In New York City As Cleanup From Ida Continues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says 11 roads from the Bronx to Rockland County are still either fully or partially closed, but progress is slowly being made. The Bronx River Parkway has now reopen after flooding previously shut it down. The Major Deegan Expressway also reopened after being overwhelmed with flash flooding. Friday morning, dozens of cars were still sitting abandoned on the side of the road after getting stuck in the floodwaters. The Saw Mill River Parkway also completely reopened after southbound lanes were shut for most of the day Friday. Cars were still stuck in the shoulder between Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry on Friday morning, and crews could be seen clearing the road. To help with the clean-up in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced alternate side parking is suspended through Wednesday, Sept. 8. Meters remain in effect except on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Passaic, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Aftermath: Search Continues In Passaic For Missing College Students Nidhi Rana, Ayush Rana

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fear is growing that two missing college students from Passaic may have been swept away in Wednesday’s flood waters. Nidhi Rana, who goes to Seton Hall, was with Ayush Rana, a student at Montclair State, when the storm hit Wednesday night. Search teams were out again Friday, scouring the area near the Passaic River for any sign of the pair. Nidhi Rana’s father was also there. He’s praying rescuers find his daughter while also worrying about his wife at home. “My wife, she’s not eating nothing. Very dangerous situation at home. Serious matter,” he said. The students were last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday getting out of their car near a storm drain that empties into the Passaic River.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Amir James In East Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the gunman they say killed an innocent teenager and wounded another man earlier this year in East Harlem. Shane Lloyd, 33, was charged Tuesday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said Lloyd shot 15-year-old Amir James on May 31 at the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 123rd Street. James later died at the hospital. A 30-year-old man was also shot but survived.
Rahway, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Flood Possibly Caused Gas Leak Before Rahway, NJ Home Exploded, Police Say

RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment when a house exploded in Rahway early Thursday. No one was inside, but a driver was hurt by flying debris. The explosion leveled the house on River Road and at least three other homes were damaged. “I was asleep when it happened. My mom had to wake me up. Apparently people blocks from my house literally felt the vibration of the explosion,” said Adams Desir, a neighbor. We’re told the family who lives at the house evacuated before it happened because of flooding. Rahway Police said the explosion remains under investigation, but it appears flooding caused a gas leak that led to the blast.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New Yorker On A Mission To Help Delivery Worker Caught On Video Wading Through Floodwater During Ida

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite downpours during Ida, delivery workers waded through waist-high water making deliveries. One man witnessed a struggling bike rider and is on a mission to help him. As rain came pouring down Wednesday night, a man could be seen in Williamsburg, wading through waist-deep water with his bike, holding a plastic bag. The moment was captured on video by East Village resident Johnny Miller. “I was just depressed,” he told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. “A lot of people were focusing on the weather, and I wanted to focus on sort of that human element.” That’s not unique for Miller, as a photographer...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Aftermath: Cars Strewn Along Side Of Roads As Flood Waters Recede, Hundreds Of People Rescued

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The roads and rails are slowing reopening across New York, but many are still feeling the aftermath of Ida. MTA pictures showed sections of tracks washed out by flood waters. In one area, a mudslide even sent trees and rocks raining onto tracks. Metro-North says it will resume service Friday on an enhanced weekend schedule for the Harlem and New Haven lines. Subway service still remains spotty on more than a dozen lines after water gushed into stations Wednesday night. CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST AND WEATHER ALERTS Eighteen-wheelers were dragged one by one off the Major Deegan Expressway on...
Upper West Side, NYPosted by
CBS New York

81-Year-Old Shot By Stray Bullet, 2nd Man Wounded On Upper West Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 81-year-old man was shot by a stray bullet Monday outside a bodega on the Upper West Side. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on West 105th Street. Police said the gunman got out of a car and started arguing with another man. He allegedly opened fire, hitting the 45-year-old man in the chest. A stray bullet also hit the 81-year-old in the foot. Both victims were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and are expected to survive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Passaic, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida In New Jersey: 70-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Swept Away By Flood Waters In Passaic

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Flooding from the Passaic River brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent people scrambling to get out, but there’s growing concern that some people didn’t make it. “I am hoping, perhaps even against all hope, that we find these individuals. But if not, it will be a retrieval operation,” Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said. More scenes from Passaic, NJ. This is Sylvan Avenue. ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/lSDNHeGeKy — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) September 2, 2021 Lora said the search was being ramped up for two missing college students. Witnesses told police they saw them get out of a red car and...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Camera: Man Robs Bronx Barbershop At Gunpoint, Gets Away With Nearly $30K Worth Of Property

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Bronx barbershop, making off with nearly $30,000 worth of property. Video shows the suspect walk into the E.T. Barbershop on 183rd Street in the Belmont section Thursday. Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Bronx barbershop on Aug. 26, 2021, making off with nearly $30,000 worth of property. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Police say he then pulled out a gun while the barber was giving a customer a haircut. The barber can be seen handing over several items, including gold chains, a Rolex watch, other jewelry, two cell phones and $700 in cash. Police estimate the total value of the stolen items to be $28,500. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on August 28. 
Bergen County, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida In New Jersey: From Lodi To Saddle Brook To Ridgewood, Bergen County An Absolute Disaster

LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Bergen County is under a state of emergency as residents were hit hard by flooding and downed trees caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. As the sun rose Thursday, so did the water. Many homes in Lodi took on a devastating amount of water from Wednesday night’s storm. Entire chunks of the city are under several feet of water, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported. “And pretty soon, all their belongings will be on the curb. And we see their whole life on the curb. It’s heartbreaking,” said Karen Viscana, the former mayor of Lodi. Viscana said many of the...
Manville, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Nightmare In Manville, NJ As Homes And A Business Explode In Ida’s Aftermath; Family Grateful To Be Alive

MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Many people in Manville are going through a nightmare after fires and floods caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Until Friday, it was too dangerous to get a look at the damage from the ground, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. The view from Chopper 2 showed a catastrophic scene. Several homes and a banquet hall exploded. The gas-fed fires burned on because floodwaters made them unreachable. Now that the water has receded, people were able to get a look at the damage. Main Street is a muddy mess. Business owners are pumping out basements and tossing out thousands of dollars worth...
Schoharie, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Limo Company Operator Pleads Guilty To Charges In Deadly 2018 Crash In Schoharie

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The operator of a limo company has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the 2018 limousine crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie. Under the plea deal, Nauman Hussain is being sentenced to five years probation. Investigators say the limo’s brakes failed on a hill and it reached speeds of more than 100 mph before it crashed. The limo driver, the 17 passengers in the vehicle and two bystanders died.
Berkeley Township, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Family, Friends Mourning Loss Of 19-Year-Old Keith Pinto, New Jersey Lifeguard Fatally Struck By Lightning

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In New Jersey, the life of an ambitious young lifeguard was cut short by a lightning strike Monday. Pain and agony hung over South Seaside Park on Tuesday, as lifeguards huddled in sorrow and family members cried in despair. Their tears soaked the ground around 19-year-old Keith Pinto’s lifeguard stand. “We would drive together, drive home together. Go out to lunch together. We’d do pretty much everything together. So now it’s just crazy to see him not here anymore, especially in a way like that. It’s just heartbreaking,” Kevin Pinto, Keith’s twin brother, told CBS2’s Christina Fan. The two...
Yonkers, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Aftermath: Flooding Leads To Mudslides In Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The effects of the storm caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered dangerous mudslides that swept away backyards in Yonkers. Residents on Warburton Avenue are assessing the jaw-dropping damage after Ida left her mark. “We have never seen anything like this before. This is devastating to all of us,” resident Annie Canty told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. Canty says she was inside her home when a large portion of her backyard simply washed away. “You could see the water going down the street and gushing through and everything,” she said. Parts of a back deck along with patio furniture and even cars...

Comments / 0

Community Policy