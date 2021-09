STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man was pistol whipped and shot at the basketball courts at Gen. Douglas MacArthur Park in Dongan Hills late on Thursday night. The victim told police that he was watching a basketball game at the park, located at Dongan Hills Avenue and Jefferson Street, around 11 p.m. when an unknown male approached him from behind and pistol whipped him multiple times on the left side of the face, according to the police report.