Bus Transporting New York State Prisoners Catches Fire In Dutchess County

FISHKILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A bus transporting New York State prisoners caught fire in Fishkill on Saturday.

There were reports inmates were fighting with corrections officers and screaming as they were trapped.

Multiple agencies rushed to the scene and put the fire out.

Police say two inmates were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The remaining 25 inmates were transferred onto more buses.

Investigators say a mechanical problem caused the fire.