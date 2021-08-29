Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Inside Operation Allies Refuge-PHL: How Philadelphia International Airport Transformed Into Welcome Center For Afghan Refugees

By Alecia Reid
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRpVv_0bg8kEcL00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of evacuees from Afghanistan are arriving in Philadelphia. On Saturday night, a large terminal in Philadelphia International Airport has been transformed into a makeshift welcome center for those fleeing violence.

CBS3 received a walkthrough of Terminal A East on Saturday night to see how the process works when Afghan refugees land here at Philadelphia International Airport.

The refugees first enter the international arrivals hall and then go through Customs and Border Protection while being accompanied by TSA and the Department of Homeland Security.

So far over 200 evacuees have landed at Philadelphia International Airport, and hundreds more are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Officials say upwards of 75 to 100 agencies, including the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Wawa, are taking part in helping resettle the Afghan refugees. It’s called Operation Allies Refuge – PHL.

Volunteers have been at the airport for hours setting up culturally appropriate food, supplies and hygiene products. The baggage claim area has been transformed into a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site, in addition to a medical triage section.

In addition to COVID-19 safety, there is also a space for prayer and religious activities.

“A lot of people are supporting this mission and I can tell you that I was here for the very first folks to walk down from the arrival’s hall and I’m not afraid to say it’s one of the most humbling experiences of my 30-year career,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said, “and we had a lot of ‘I’m not crying, you’re crying’ moments. Just an absolute all hands on deck effort here, it’s an honor to be a part of it.”

The Office of Emergency Management anticipates they may be there for another couple of weeks.

After refugees are processed, transportation to their final destination is being arranged by the Department of Homeland Security and Defense.

To sign up as a translator for Afghan refugees, click here and select “Philadelphia MRC” during the process. Click here for other ways to help.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Airport#Afghan Refugees#Tsa#The Red Cross#Salvation Army#Wawa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Made In America Festival Pushes On Despite Historic Flooding, ‘Frustrated’ Neighbors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The devastation from the remnants of Hurricane Ida has slowed, but not stalled, preparations for this weekend’s Made In America festival. Residents at Park Towne Place near the site of the festival are still reeling from Wednesday’s storms. Crews continue to pump water out of apartments and families find other places to stay. West Philadelphia High School is currently a shelter for those who may need to be out of their homes for a week. Brooke Bayer’s home is still flooded. She told CBS3 seeing the festival still going on makes her frustrated. “The festival feels super tone-deaf. Between COVID...
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Masks Recommended Outdoors In Montgomery County Due To High COVID-19 Transmission, Officials Say

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Masking outdoors regardless of vaccination status will be recommended beginning on Monday in Montgomery County, officials said Friday afternoon. The recommendation comes after the county has been in Pennsylvania’s high level of COVID-19 community transmission for two weeks. Montgomery County officials said the recommendation includes wearing a mask outdoors if a person cannot physically distance at least 6 feet from people outside of their own household. Officials cited the CDC’s recommendation of wearing a mask in crowded outdoor areas featuring close contact with unvaccinated people in places with a high number of COVID-19 cases. “Whether indoors or outdoors, masking is...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

At Least 7 Tornadoes Confirmed, 5 People Killed As Ida Hit Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least seven tornadoes have been confirmed so far in our region after the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through Wednesday. At least five people in our area have been killed by the storm. That includes three deaths in Montgomery County, one in Chester County and one in Bucks County. There were 16 tornado warnings Wednesday. But, there are still dangerous conditions throughout the region Thursday night. Massive flooding had a large portion of the Vine Street Expressway underwater Thursday. A massive EF-3 tornado tore homes apart in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. In Upper Dublin, Montgomery County, a woman was killed as an EF-2 tornado ripped through the area. Credit: CBS3 Down in Delaware, more than 100 water rescues were made in the flooded streets of Wilmington. All of the flooding and damage have forced several school districts to close or revert to virtual learning for Friday. Get the latest on Ida’s Aftermath on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here. You can also download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast and to receive severe weather alerts. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Floodwaters In Center City Trapping Some Residents Inside Buildings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Center City, Philadelphia saw historic flooding Thursday following remnants of Ida. Eyewitness News was at Race Street, between 22nd and 23rd Streets, where several cars parked along the sidewalk were nearly submerged in water. Cars are nearly fully submerged here on Race St. by 22nd @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8la94k2edP — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 2, 2021 “This is historical, there is no question,” Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym told Eyewitness News. “On days like this, we are just really grateful for the fire department that’s out here right now, the water department helping folks. It really puts an emphasis on the importance...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Several Hundred Afghanistan Evacuees Arrive At Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The last U.S. Air Force evacuation flight from Kabul Monday marked the end of a frantic effort to get Americans, Afghans and others out of Afghanistan to escape the Taliban’s return to power. Several flights of evacuees from Afghanistan are arriving Monday at Philadelphia International Airport. Once the evacuees land in Philly, they’re offered food, clothes, and even COVID testing and a vaccine. All of that happens inside a closed-off part of the airport. A C-17 military plane is one of six landing at Philadelphia International Airport Monday, flying nearly 11,000 miles from Kabul, Afghanistan and carrying desperate evacuees...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Tours Tornado Damage In Montgomery County As Cleanup Is Underway

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf toured the devastation left behind by a deadly EF-2 tornado in Montgomery County Friday as the cleanup process got underway. Thousands of people remain without power after that tornado ripped through the area. Eyewitness News walked alongside the governor Friday as he assessed the damage, asking him how the state plans to help an area that has lost lives, livelihoods and has seen historic destruction. “Devastating, it’s devastating,” Wolf said. Wolf got his first glimpse of damage in Horsham, where a tornado swept through for the first time in its history Wednesday night, spawning...
Mullica Hill, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

‘Luckily We Made It Out’: Expecting Mother, Husband And 2 Young Children Hide In Basement To Survive Tornado In Mullica Hill

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday morning toured the damage left behind by an EF-3 tornado that ripped through Mullica Hill Wednesday as remnants of Ida tore through the region. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado carried up to 150 mph winds with it. Residents are now left to pick up the pieces and rebuild. Many people are sifting through debris and what’s left of their homes after a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill. pic.twitter.com/eMPARG8sUQ — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) September 2, 2021 “One extraordinary, sadly, tragic, historic 24 hours in New Jersey. There’s no other...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Local Lawmaker Calls On Landlords To Help Afghan Families Settle In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Afghan evacuees have arrived in Philadelphia and are in need of help and a place to live. A local representative is calling on area landlords to help. Many of these Afghan families arriving here in Philadelphia are helpless, but relief is on its way. There’s now an opportunity for them to call Northeast Philadelphia home. Philadelphia International Airport is the first stop for many Afghan evacuees. “Imagine coming in, you don’t have a job, you don’t have family, you don’t have financial support,” Pennsylvania State Rep. Jared Solomon said. But where do they go from there? “If you are a landlord...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Major Flooding Of Schuylkill River Forces Road Closures In Philadelphia, Disrupting SEPTA Service

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Torrential rains from remnants of Ida are triggering flash flooding across the Philadelphia region. Floodwaters are creating dangerous conditions, forcing the closure of many roadways in the area Thursday. Officials have changed the Schuylkill River’s flood category from observed to “major flooding observed.” But this is subject to change as the timing and predicted stage for crests could vary significantly. A number of roads are closed due as a result of the flooding. Main Street in Manayunk is closed from Ridge Avenue to Leverington Street, floods are also in the area of Shurs Lane and Main Street Route 1 off-ramp to...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

9-Month-Old Girl On Flight Of Afghan Evacuees Dies After Landing In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a 9-month-old Afghan evacuee died shortly after arriving at Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday night. Police say they were called to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia just before 11 p.m. for a sudden infant death. Upon arrival, police say U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents said the baby girl suffered a medical emergency on the flight. The girl was unresponsive when the plane landed around 9:15 p.m. She was transported to CHOP and was later pronounced dead. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the baby’s cause of death.  
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

All Residents In Park Towne Place Towers Evacuated Due To Dangerous Conditions From Extreme Flooding Of Schuylkill River

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in all four Park Towne Place towers in Center City are being evacuated due to flooding. The apartment buildings are located along 22nd Street and the Parkway, right behind the Schuylkill River. CBS3 found people leaving with suitcases, pet carriers and more. Neighbors say the parking lot is completely submerged in floodwater. The National Guard and other first responders are helping people get to safety. Nearby at 22nd and Race Streets several vehicles were observed fully submerged underwater. The ramp to exit 676 by 22nd and Winter @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/stuv4ZU5aX — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) September 2, 2021 One of the main arteries in...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Manayunk, Hot Spot For Flooding, Sees Most Water In Area In Hundred Years From Ida’s Remnants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Manayunk is known to be a hot spot for flooding, but even for residents who are used to high water, the scenes Thursday have been shocking. Now that the water has receded, it is all hands on deck. These business owners are working through the night without power to get their businesses up and running. On the other side of Main Street in Manayunk, part of the Schuylkill River raged through Philadelphia County. Businesses and restaurants have evacuated the area. Many have been preparing for these severe conditions since Wednesday morning, but this was the most water this area has...
EducationPosted by
CBS Philly

COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy Sets Aside $267 Million For Testing At Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. People who are not vaccinated should not travel because of surging COVID-19 cases. There are also concerns about students spreading the virus as they head back to school. COVID-19 cases in New Jersey aren’t increasing as fast as they have been in the past couple of weeks, meaning they could be leveling off, but officials don’t think that will last. “I hope you all enjoy the long Labor Day Weekend. Please be safe,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. With concerns the Labor...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Local Former CIA Officer Working To Rescue More Than 100 Americans Still In Afghanistan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After 20 years and more than $1 trillion spent, the war in Afghanistan is over. A grainy night-vision image captured Major General Chris Donahue of the 82nd Airborne Division as he boarded a C-17 cargo plane. He was the last American servicemember to leave Afghanistan in America’s longest war. The final troops left Kabul’s airport exactly one minute before President Joe Biden’s deadline for withdrawal. A former CIA officer, who is from our area, is now working to rescue the last remaining Americans who are still in Afghanistan. While the U.S. has flown more than 2,000 evacuees out of Afghanistan and...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Flooding Fears Run High In Philadelphia Region As Remnants Of Ida Approach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The region is bracing for Ida. Flash flood watches have been issued for our entire region. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency Tuesday in anticipation of widespread flooding. Flooding fears are sparking concern along the Schuylkill River. Crews are monitoring the water levels very closely because of the amount of rainfall we’re expected to get. The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management says remnants of Ida could bring minor flooding on Wednesday. “It’s not like a snowstorm. Not everyone is going to see this. Flooding might only be a few blocks encapsulated around a creek or river or...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Remnants Of Ida Bring Tornado, Flash Flooding Threats To Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Significant flooding is likely as remnants of Hurricane Ida move over the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys on Wednesday and into early Thursday. A flash flood watch will be in effect for the entire region from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday as Ida impacts the region. A flash flooding warning is in effect for large portions of the area — including Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, New Jersey suburbs, and Delaware — until 11:30 p.m. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until 10 p.m. ⚠️TORNADO WATCH in effect for the Delaware and...
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Teams From Pennsylvania, New Jersey Head To Louisiana To Help With Hurricane Ida Cleanup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  First responders from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are headed to Louisiana as the state recovers from Hurricane Ida. The storm hit the coast Sunday afternoon in Port Fourchon and has since weakened to a tropical storm. New Orleans experienced citywide power outages as the storm moved through. Now, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have more than 120 people on the way to help. New Jersey’s task force consists of 45 team members, while Pennsylvania is sending an 80-person search and rescue team. It’s a 900-mile journey that some of these first responders have made before. “To think that 16 years later,...
TrafficPosted by
CBS Philly

SEPTA Services Almost Back To Pre-COVID Levels Of Transportation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is bringing back services to almost pre-COVID levels. New transit schedules are in place now for buses and trolleys as well as the Market-Frankford, Broad Street, and Norristown High Speed lines. New Regional Rail schedules will start Sunday, Sept. 5. SEPTA said it’s preparing for more riders after Labor Day.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Lane Closures In Effect As Philadelphia Prepares For Made In America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Lane closures started Sunday ahead of the Made in America festival next weekend. Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum are now closed. The city is putting up tents and getting ready for the Labor Day weekend event. The number of street closings and parking restrictions will increase each day until the event is over. Here’s what you need to know before attending Made In America.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Community Welcomes Specialist Brandon Christopher Silva Back After 4 Years Serving Overseas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Welcoming back a hero. Eyewitness News was in the Pennypack neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday, where the community gathered to honor Specialist Brandon Christopher Silva. The 22-year-old Silva is coming home after serving four years in the Army, including deployments in Afghanistan. Silva says his community in the armed forces keeps him going. “If I didn’t have my guys over there — like it’s a family over there. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today. I just want to see our troops come home, that’s just me personally,” he said. “I have a lot of friends that are over there, friends that are currently over there, and I don’t want to see another family lose somebody they care about.” Silva says his great grandfather served in World War II and he wanted to keep the legacy going.

Comments / 0

Community Policy