SoCal weather: Morning clouds, hot temperatures expected Sunday

Southern California may see a few clouds Sunday morning, but temperatures will get fairly hot by the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning, with breezes up to 15 mph and a high of 87 degrees. Temperatures will drop slightly during the week and humidity will increase, leading to muggy conditions.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be hot, with a high of 104 on Sunday. Temperatures will drop by a few degrees through the week.

Sunday will see a 20% chance of thunderstorms in mountain and desert communities. Deserts could reach a high of 108 degrees.

