Theranos fraud trial: Elizabeth Holmes may accuse former COO of abuse, court documents reveal

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

New developments in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Homes just three days before jury selection is set to begin.

Unsealed court documents show Holmes may claim a decade-long abusive relationship with her former boyfriend and Chief Operating Officer Sunny Balwani.

The documents allege that just seeing Sunny or standing near him could trigger PTSD symptoms for Holmes.

Balwani denies the allegations.

37-year-old Holmes is accused of misleading investors about her now failed blood-testing startup.

