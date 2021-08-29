Theranos fraud trial: Elizabeth Holmes may accuse former COO of abuse, court documents reveal

Her blood-tech start up Theranos pledged to change the world. All it really did is change our view of black turtlenecks, writes Harry Shukman. I’ve finally figured out what Elizabeth Holmes’s voice reminds me of. Watch any interview she gave as the founder of Theranos and you’ll agree she sounds exactly like a Californian teenager who has just taken an enormous bong hit. Whenever she spoke to journalists about how brilliant she was or denied anything was amiss at her wonky blood testing startup, she adopted the strange habit of speaking at a low pitch – only occassionally slipping into her genuine, higher, more feminine style. It sounds remarkably like she has huffed a mouthful of maximum strength weed and is losing a battle to croak out the rest of her sentence before coughing her lungs out.