The Caldor Fire has reached 177,260 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and threatened 21,000 more as it now heads toward South Lake Tahoe. Thousands of residents fleeing the fire streamed onto Highway 50 on Monday, creating a standstill traffic jam. Spot fires were already igniting over the summit near Echo Lake and below Echo Summit. It’s only the second time in state history that a wildfire has burned from one side of the Sierra to the other. The first was the Dixie Fire earlier this month.