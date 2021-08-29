GCVHCS Monitoring Hurricane Ida, Veterans Encouraged to Prepare for Weather Event
BILOXI, Miss. – The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) is currently monitoring Hurricane Ida. As a result of anticipated weather impacts, all appointments scheduled Monday, Aug. 30, at the Biloxi Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center and the Mobile Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will be cancelled. The Biloxi VA Medical Center Emergency Room and inpatient services will remain operational. Operations at the GCVHCS’ Pensacola, Eglin and Panama City Beach clinics will continue as normal.picayuneitem.com
