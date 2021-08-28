Cancel
Texas House passes voting bill after runaway Democrats return

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas House overwhelmingly passed its version of a bill that aims to tighten the state’s voting laws — taking Republicans one step closer to a victory that more than 50 state Democrats fled Austin to prevent. The 80-41 vote, taken on Friday, sent the measure back to the state...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

