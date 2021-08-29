The competition heats up over at Motor Mile Speedway

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – In September Motor Mile Speedway will host Championship Night at the short track. Currently in the Late Model division drivers Kyle Dudley, and Kres Vandyke are tied in the rankings. While in the Sportsman class there is a one position difference between drivers Kyle Barnes and Cory Dunn. With so much on the line for so many of the drivers, Motor Mile Speedway General Manager Jeff Roark says the tough competition is what makes racing at the short track so special.