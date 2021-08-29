Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Star Wars fans experience 'the science of the force' at Corpus Christi museum

KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 6 days ago
While a Jedi doesn't crave excitement and adventure, the force provided a lot of both for many families in Corpus Christi Saturday.

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History presented 'The Science of the Force', where people got a chance to build lightsabers, droids, go through Jedi training, and even meet some storm troopers.

"Just a Star Wars fan coming out and bringing smiles to the kids faces here at the museum," said Mandalorian Michael Quinones.

Along with arts and crafts, there were also educational shows that explained some of the science behind the movies and series.

