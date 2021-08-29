Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Fills Sandbags as Hurricane Ida approaches

By Tre Francis
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbDvg_0bg8i0Pq00

Sandbags are in high demand as hurricane Ida reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

Dozens of people in the parish were out gathering sandbags in hopes of protecting their belongings

Some say they were not only out trying to protect their homes but for their neighbors who aren’t as able to get sandbags for themselves.

Antonio Fusilier says he believes last year's hurricane impacts played a role in the amount of people taking precautions.

“I think last year taught us a lesson because a lot of people weren’t taking it seriously last year so, I think they got their mind right. But it’s better to be prepared then not prepared.”, Fusilier Said.

Lafayette Consolidated Government partnered with Acadiana Response and DOTD in assisting with the distribution of sand throughout the parish.

I spoke with chief of minority affairs, Carlos Harvin, who advises everyone to get a game plan before the storm.

“We urge people just like our governor has said, get a game plan, but to have at least 72 hours of supplies.” Harvin said.

If you are in a low lying area, City officials advise you to evacuate.

Harvin says, “It’s a community spirit we’re all working together, the Hurricane is breathing down upon us. But we want to make sure all of our residents, all of our neighbors, and everyone in Lafayette Parish is safe.”

Sand Bags in Lafayette Parish

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KATC News

KATC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Sandbags#Extreme Weather#Acadiana Response#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Terrebonne Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lack of utilities making recovery slow in Terrebonne Parish

Recovery efforts are moving slower than expected in Terrebonne due to a lack of utilities and communication services in the Parish. The parish says that damage assessments filed in the Emergency Operations Center on Friday indicate that substantial and wide-spread damage has occurred throughout the parish, particularly in the bayou communities.
Vacherie, LAPosted by
KATC News

Hurricane Ida leaves promise for Oak Alley

One day after Hurricane Ida made its landfall in southeast Louisiana, a scene of devastation occurred to the historic Alley of Oaks 93 miles northwest of Grand Isle. In the path of Ida, 220-year-old oak trees, in Vacherie, are left as what seems to be the end for the Oak Alley Plantation's main attraction.
Grand Isle, LAPosted by
KATC News

Town of Grand Isle deemed "uninhabitable" following Hurricane Ida

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development does not recommend anyone travel to the Town of Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish following Hurricane Ida. The Town is allowing residents only to return for 12 hour periods to assess damage on Friday and Saturday. They are not allowing anyone to stay beyond those points and are asking everyone to leave.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

Opelousas boil advisory lifted

The boil advisory for some Opelousas residents has been lifted. The advisory was for residents on Jefferson, Court , Market and Foulard streets. ------------------------------------------------------------
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

LCG release transit and trash schedules

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has released the transit system's Labor Day schedule and also details on trash and recycling collection. The Lafayette Transit System will not operate on Labor Day. Daytime, Night Owl, and Paratransit services will be closed on Monday, September 6, and resume the following day on Tuesday, September 7.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Second Harvest delivers food and supplies to Southeast LA

Second Harvest Food Bank has delivered more than 100,000 pounds of food, water, and disaster supplies to parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida. "In the days since Ida passed, our Lafayette team has distributed just a massive amount of food and supplies across the region trying to recover," said Regional Director, Paul Scelfo. "But there is so much need, and we are just getting started."
EnvironmentPosted by
KATC News

Resources/Tips for Ida Recovery

While Acadiana didn't see severe impacts from Hurricane Ida, many have been displaced and are staying in the city while they begin recovering from the storm. As such, Lafayette Consolidated Government has created a list of resources and informational tips to help those individuals.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Louisiana death toll from Ida reaches 10

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 10 total storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ida. The St. John the Baptist Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 59-year-old male who died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator he was believed to have run run inside his residence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy