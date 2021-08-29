Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Cookout networking event aims to help local entrepreneurs

By Site Administrator
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
A first of it's kind event aimed at helping businesses and individuals promote themselves took place in Corpus Christi Saturday.

The first Entrepreneur Cookout took place over at PhattBoys BBQ. Jaron Jackson created the event, and said his goal was to give anyone who owns a business or provides a service of any kind a forum to promote their business and network.

"The ultimate goal is to get people to start networking, to get out of their comfort zone, you know, just talk to people you don't know, don't stick to people that you do know... you know, network, get yourself out there, get your brand out there, and the ultimate goal is to be financially free," said Jackson.

The event also provided aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to learn from those who already own their own business. Jackson says he plans to hold more events like this in the future.

