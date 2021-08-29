Flood Advisory issued for Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 01:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockbridge FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY At 129 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Vesuvius... Cornwall This includes the following streams and drainages Irish Creek, Pedlar River, Whitesides Run, Piney River, South River, Falling Run, Big Marys Creek, Nettle Creek and Nettle Spring Branch. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.