'Paws and Pints' pet adoption hosted on Saturday

The Gulf Coast Humane Society and Corpus Christi Harley Davidson teamed up for Paws & Pints, a special pet adoption event on Saturday.

The event was pet-friendly and included treats for the animals and free beer for the public.

"We do have some people that are interested, but because of the way they do it, no one leaves with a dog the same day, but hopefully some people got to meet Pepper and Beetlejuice, and will go visit them later on and bring them home," said Devin Depin with Corpus Christi Harley Davidson.

The event also included the "Paws on Parade" fashion show. People brought their pets and dressed them up, and the winner took home a 100 dollar gift certificate.