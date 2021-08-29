Cal Poly football preparing for season opener

The 2021 college football season is set to kickoff for the Cal Poly Mustangs in one week.

The Mustangs completed their final day of fall camp Friday, were given an off-day Saturday, and will begin preparing for their season opener starting Sunday.

Cal Poly Head Coach Beau Baldwin will enter his first full season in the position after the Mustangs spring season ended abruptly following an initial 0-3 start.

The final three games of the spring season were canceled after the Mustangs injury totals skyrocketed, limiting their team to an unsafe number of active bodies that could participate in the spring season.

The Mustangs will prepare for the San Diego Toreros, a team coming off a 4-2 spring season in which they faced all non-conference opponents.

Cal Poly opens on the road at San Diego September 4 th at 1 p.m.