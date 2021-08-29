Special Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Brunswick; Lunenburg; Nottoway; Prince Edward Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Prince Edward, central Lunenburg, southwestern Nottoway and northwestern Brunswick Counties through 1230 AM EDT At 1148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hampden Sydney College to near Kenbridge. Movement was southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blackstone, Victoria, Kenbridge, Nottoway, Burkeville, Fort Pickett, Green Bay, Dundas, Bacons Fork, Irby, Prince Edward Station, Briery, Arvins Store, Murdocks, Twin Lakes State Park, Forkland, Nutbush, The Falls, Meherrin and Rubermount. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH