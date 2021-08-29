Flash Flood Warning issued for Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Murray; Pipestone FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHERN MURRAY AND CENTRAL PIPESTONE COUNTIES At 1049 PM CDT, Doppler radar and trained spotters indicated that heavy rain had fallen across the warned area. Between 2 and 7 inches has been reported. While heavy rain has ended across the area, flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pipestone, Lake Wilson, Currie, Holland, Woodstock, Current Lake, Lake Shetek State Park, Pipestone National Monument, Ihlen and Hatfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED