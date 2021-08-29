Flash Flood Warning issued for Amherst, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 23:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Amherst; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Amherst County in central Virginia Northeastern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia * Until 600 AM EDT Sunday. * At 1149 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockbridge Baths... Fairfield Cornwall... Brownsburg Vesuvius... Alto Lowesville This includes the following streams and drainages Irish Creek, Little Calfpasture River, Hays Creek, Buffalo River, Big Marys Creek, Falling Run, Davis Mill Creek, Alone Mill Creek, Dry Branch and Cedar Grove Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED