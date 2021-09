Twitch streamers are organizing an online protest hoping that it will lead to action against the ever-growing problem of hate raids targeting marginalized content creators. Coming together under the #ADayOffTwitch hashtag, streamers from around the world plan to put a dent into streaming and viewership numbers on the platform next week, on September 1. Organized by content creators Lucia Everblack, Shineypen, and Rek It Raven, the protest intends to lower ad revenue for a day to send Twitch a message that content creators and streamers want the platform to take this issue seriously.