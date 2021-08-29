Cubs' Alec Mills Makes Case, Statement in 7-0 Win Over White Sox

Why "late bloomer" Mills might be right on time for Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Several weeks ago, during a conversation about what the Cubs’ starting pitching might look like a year from now, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy started to address the natural list of in-house possibilities that could be in play by next spring: Kyle Hendricks, maybe Adbert Alzolay, maybe at least one of the Keegan Thompson-Justin Steele duo trying out down the stretch.