Beckley, WV

Gateway city plans on the right track

By The Register-Herald
Andover Townsman
 6 days ago

If there are lessons to be learned from what has transpired with the Hatfield and McCoy ATV trails, there may be two that the city of Beckley would be advised to remember: First, do not believe rosy projections regarding robust job and revenue growth created by the expansion of any one of a number of tourism opportunities. The second would be, as Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority says, borrowing from the movie “Field of Dreams,” if you build it, they will come.

