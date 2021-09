Debra Lynn Moreland, known to all as Debi, was born June 21, 1958 in Tillamook, Oregon to James and Beverly Lewis. She passed away peacefully on July 27, 2021. Debi was a nurturing and protective partner, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and cherished friend to so many. She is survived by her father and step-mother James and Lola Lewis; fiancé Lynn Bender; daughter Jamie Moreland; grandchildren Kassidee and Austin Thompson; siblings Kevin, Kerry, and Mike Lewis, Linda Becker, Carolyn Johnson, and Dennis Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Debi was preceded in death by her mother Beverly; her daughter Buffy; and her nephew Jason.