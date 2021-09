For the second week in a row, the Seahawks were on the receiving end of a preseason beatdown, losing a 30-3 contest to the Broncos at Lumen Field. With Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Jamal Adams, and a bunch of other starters wearing caps on the sideline, however, the result should not have been surprising with the opponent playing far more starters. Ironically, even in a more lopsided loss, following a re-watch of the game, there may have actually been more positives to take away from this game than the preseason opening defeat in Las Vegas.