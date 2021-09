MILWAUKEE -- Second baseman Jonathan India had his teammates in the Reds’ bullpen scattering for cover on Thursday afternoon. They didn't seem to mind, however. India continued to burnish his resumé for the National League Rookie of the Year Award in a 5-1 Reds victory over the Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field. During a two-hit afternoon, his three-run homer in the fifth inning made it a 4-0 game, effectively putting it out of reach for Milwaukee. Muscling it to the opposite field, the ball landed on a cup of coffee in Cincinnati's bullpen in right field.