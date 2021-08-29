Cancel
Dynamo sink winless streak to 15 games

By Corey Roepken, Correspondent, Corey Roepken
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt just keeps getting uglier for the Dynamo. Scoring a goal in the first minute wasn’t nearly enough Saturday night as Houston fell to visiting Minnesota United 2-1 at BBVA Stadium. Adrien Hunou scored twice for Minnesota - once in each half - to send the Dynamo spiraling to a...

