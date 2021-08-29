Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Robinhood may be more than a ‘meme stock phenomenon’

By Emily Bary
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36h3PR_0bg8elTm00
Robinhood cofounders Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev By Cindy Ord/Getty Images
THE RATINGS GAME https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgRMr_0bg8elTm00

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. are rising Monday after picking up a handful of new fans on Wall Street who praised the company’s unique positioning.

At least eight Wall Street analysts initiated coverage of Robinhood’s stock (HOOD) Monday, based on FactSet data and MarketWatch’s analysis. Half of them assigned the equivalent of buy ratings. Shares are up 5.1% in afternoon trading Monday.

Don’t miss: Robinhood earnings show a company reliant on quieting retail traders and volatile crypto pricing

Even the most bullish analysts acknowledged that Robinhood is a controversial story, but many were willing to look beyond current debates over things like the company’s options mix and the practice of payment for order flow, as they instead focused on the company’s opportunity to grow beyond stock trading into banking and other financial “super-app” functions.

“With its 22.5 million active users and fetching 50% of all new retail U.S. accounts, we view Robinhood not as a meme stock phenomenon, but as a singularity that captures Generation Z’s zeitgeist,” Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev wrote in a note to clients.

Dolev’s research indicated that Robinhood’s exposure to options is “less dramatic than feared,” a point that he suggested should address investor concerns over whether Robinhood’s user base “is ‘betting’ more than it is ‘investing.'” He also argued that the company is less exposed to meme stocks and “homogenous” trading trends than some investors may fear.

“Offering a single app with features such as banking, debit, credit and other features is the key future opportunity for Robinhood in our view,” he continued. The total addressable markets for bank accounts in the U.S. is perhaps 500 million accounts, suggesting to him that Robinhood currently only serves less than 5% of its possible customer base.

Adding new products and services could help Robinhood more than double its average revenue per user over time, according to Dolev, who initiated coverage with a buy rating and $68 price target.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan also wrote that investors seemed to be misunderstanding the Robinhood story. “Net/net, we believe viewing Robinhood in the context of the legacy e-brokers lacks completeness and overlooks the opportunity it has to capture a large share of primary bank accounts in the U.S.,” he wrote.

Horgan added that “the scale tilts overwhelmingly bullish for us” as he evaluates Robinhood’s opportunities. He and his team “appreciate the merits of the bear case (in particular the headwinds of declining industry trading volumes),” but are upbeat about Robinhood’s potential to capture a meaningful sliver of the $140 billion in consumer banking revenues in the U.S.

Horgan compared the company to a number of hot names in the tech world. Like Apple Inc. (AAPL) Robinhood has a valuable user interface as its “no-frills, intuitive, and un-intimidating platform” makes it easy for first-time investors to jump into trading. And like Square Inc. (SQ) the company has a “highly engaged” base of users trying out “high-touch products like stock/crypto trading” that Robinhood could eventually translate into new monetization opportunities.

The company has already rolled out a Cash Management feature that gives users Robinhood debit cards. Square offers a “playbook” there as the fintech company has seen success with its Cash Card debit card, Horgan said. He began coverage of Robinhood’s stock with a buy rating and $55 target.

See also: Why did Visa just buy a ‘CryptoPunk’ NFT for $150,000? The payments giant wants ‘a seat at the table as the crypto economy evolves’

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan took a similar view. “Robinhood is clearly most well-known for its trading platform, in some ways becoming synonymous with millennial trading, but its bigger vision is to democratize access to financial services internationally well beyond just investing, and to become one of the world’s leading ‘single money apps,'” he wrote.

While other companies also aim to deliver a unified app for various elements of financial services, Robinhood has key advantages, according to Ryan.

“Robinhood has scaled materially more than most, it is vertically integrated within a number of areas that allow it to control its own destiny (vs. being dependent on decisions and viability of third-party relationships), and it controls a greater portion of the economic stream within each business, which can be used to drive better pricing for customers, invest in other parts of the business model, or create a better financial outcome for other stakeholders,” he continued.

Ryan set a market outperform rating and $58 target on the shares.

Though Barclays analyst Ross Sandler also cheered Robinhood’s opportunity as it chases the “super-app” vision, he wasn’t ready to jump on the bull train. His equal-weight rating reflected “lack of confidence in the projections and regulatory uncertainty.”

Sandler noted that “the vast majority of HOOD revenue is derived from the much-scrutinized practice of payment for order flow” and explained that “simplistically, PFOF revenue is generated when brokers like HOOD receive fees for directing trades to a market maker instead of directly to the exchange.”

Amid regulatory scrutiny of PFOF, Sandler doesn’t think that it will disappear “in the immediate term” but views it as “definitely a risk to monitor.” Additionally, he commented that within Robinhood’s PFOF revenue stream, three companies make up a high revenue concentration.

“While on one hand it’s fair to assume that these relationships are mutually beneficial, on the other hand, its concerning that these three entities comprise such a large portion of HOOD revenue – and are comprising an even greater concentration risk over time,” Sandler wrote.

The stock has gained 28.7% since it closed at $34.82 on its first day of trading on July 29, while bitcoin has advanced 24.0% (BTCUSD) the S&P 500 index (SPX) has gained 1.5% over the same time.

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vlad Tenev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Cards#Stock Trading#Robinhood Markets Inc#Factset#Dolev#Rosenblatt Securities#Apple Inc#Aapl#Un#Square Inc#Cash Management#Cash Card#Visa#Cryptopunk#Nft#Jmp Securities#Barclays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Jefferies upgrades Aurora Cannabis to hold as share prices 'better reflect reality'

Jefferies on Friday upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. to hold from underperform after the stock has fallen 10.5% so far this year. The U.S.-listed shares rose 0.9% in premarket trading. Analyst Owen Bennett said recent trading levels of the stock "better reflect reality" of operational weakness and the value of the company's prospects to expand into the U.S. market from the Canadian market. "The main bull argument for much of the Canadian names in recent times has been U.S. optionality [and] ACB is no different," Bennett said. He cut his price target for Aurora Cannabis by 9% to $8.56. The stock's weakness this year comes as the Cannabis ETF has rallied 17.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 20.8%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Down More Than 60%, This Stock Could Be a Steal

Longtime Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall compared some of their portfolios' most beaten-down stocks on an episode of The Rank, recorded on Aug. 23. The worst performer in both of their portfolios was Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), and in this clip, you'll hear why both feel like the company is an excellent opportunity right now.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 6%

AGNC Investment is a mortgage REIT with am 8.8% yield. Artisan Partners is an asset manager with a 7.1% yield. If youʻre an income investor, you want a stock with a strong dividend yield -- that is, the amount of its cash payouts as a percentage of its share price. The average dividend yield is south of 2%, so anything around that number, or over, is considered good.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On SafeMoon Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $5,000 to invest,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why C3.ai Stock Could Reverse Soon

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares were trading higher Wednesday, with the company scheduled to report second-quarter financial results after the closing bell. The company is expected to report a quarterly loss at 28 cents per share with revenue of $51.16 million. C3.ai was up 2.89% at $53.03 at last check.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

This Analyst Stock Indicator Is At Its Most Bearish Level Since 2007

September has historically been the worst month for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), but Bank of America analyst Savita Subramanian said Wednesday his Sell Side Indicator is suggesting the market may soon face something a bit more bearish than typical seasonal weakness. Contrarian Indicator: The SSI tracks the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Alibaba, Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, DocuSign And More: Stocks Trending on WallStreetBets Today

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) remained the most-discussed stock on...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Fintech Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Surge by More Than 60%

Despite data security concerns, the fintech industry is expected to grow due to the rapid adoption of advanced technological solutions and the rising demand for digital transactions. Hence, Wall Street analysts believe fintech stocks SelectQuote (SLQT), GoHealth (GOCO), and Mogo (MOGO) have plenty of upside remaining. Read on. Even though...
StocksKokomo Perspective

4 Hot Penny Stocks to Watch on Robinhood This Month

Are These Robinhood Penny Stocks on Your Watchlist Right Now?. The popularity of Robinhood as a brokerage for buying penny stocks has brought in billions of dollars in new capital in the past few years. This makes sense given the access that Robinhood offers and the fact that it effectively revolutionized trading penny stocks and blue chips. Before Robinhood existed, trading fees were high, the process of buying and selling stocks was difficult, and so on. But, then came Robinhood, resulting in a complete paradigm shift and the rebirth of the retail trader.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Sphere 3D stock pulls back sharply after after share, warrant offering

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. tumbled 26.6% on heavy volume of 35.4 million shares in morning trading Friday, to pull back from a 3 1/2-year high, after the computing, storage and networking technologies company announced the pricing of a $192.1 million direct offering of common stock and warrants. The company said before the opening bell that the offering to institutional investors to buy one common share and one-half warrant to buy one common share priced at $8.50 each. The company said it will use the proceeds of the offering in part to fund the previously announced purchase of bitcoin mining machines. The offering takes advantage of the stock's recent rally. It soared 41.8% on Thursday to the highest close since March 2018, and had blasted 173.3% higher since the announcing of the purchase of bitcoin mining machines through Thursday. It has now rallied 382.5% year to date, while bitcoin has climbed 75.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 20.7%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Express Dropped but Other Meme Stocks Popped This Week

Where these stocks go from here will be determined by the business in the long term. Many of the so-called meme stocks have held much of their gains after social media users began to drive the stock prices higher earlier this year. Original meme names GameStop and AMC Entertainment are up 1,000% and 1,970%, respectively, since the start of 2021. But other names joined the party along the way. Apparel retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) and fitness drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) are 515% and almost 70% higher, respectively, year to date. One name that has fallen is online gaming company Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), which has lost almost 40% of its value this year. But those trends didn't hold this week, with the latter three names moving as follows as of Friday morning:
StocksFXStreet.com

JPMorgan sounds alarm over ‘frothy’ crypto markets after August boom

JPMorgan analysts have warned clients that cryptocurrency markets are looking frothy after the August trading boom saw spot market trading volumes once again top $1 trillion. In a note to clients reported by Markets Insider, the JPMorgan analysts suggested valuations in crypto markets, especially altcoins and NFTs, are getting too high.
StocksNew York Post

Billionaire investor John Paulson: Cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

Hedge fund manager John Paulson made $20 billion predicting the downfall of the US housing market in 2008. Now, he’s predicting cryptocurrencies will “go to zero.”. “Cryptocurrencies, regardless of where they’re trading today, will eventually prove to be worthless,” Paulson told Bloomberg in an interview. “Once the exuberance wears off, or liquidity dries up, they will go to zero. I wouldn’t recommend anyone invest in cryptocurrencies.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy