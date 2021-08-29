Portland woman runs over, kills husband in Fred Meyer parking lot, police say

Police said a woman intentionally ran over and killed her husband Friday night in the Fred Meyer parking lot off North Lombard Street and Ida Avenue in North Portland.

Tera Harris, 49, was booked at the Multnomah County jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, both with domestic violence enhancements.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said officers responded to the store at 8:54 p.m. and found a man, later identified as 48-year-old Thurson Harris, pinned under a vehicle.

The state medical examiner's office said he died of blunt-force trauma to the torso. His death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives responded and arrested the victim's wife at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov/503-823-0433. Reference case number 21-238961.