Portland police arrest TriMet bus homicide suspect

Portland police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing someone on Aug. 8 after a disturbance on a TriMet bus.

The police bureau said Wayne Conrad Thompson, 47, was taken into custody on a warrant for second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 44-year-old Adrian Anastacio Richardson.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Video attached to story aired on Aug. 9.

The shooting happened near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 26nd Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 8. around 5:30 p.m. Richardson was transported to a hospital with fatal injuries and Thompson allegedly fled the scene, according to police.

Police identified Thompson as the suspect on Aug. 21.