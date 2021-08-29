Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

'No Brainer' Says Bullock About Mavs Move From Knicks

By Grant Afseth
Posted by 
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 6 days ago

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks did not come away with a star player acquisition this offseason, but did manage to add a helpful piece to pair with Luka Doncic by signing Reggie Bullock.

Bullock is coming off a strong 2020-21 season with the New York Knicks, having posted averages of 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. His production landed him a three-year, $30.5 million contract from the Mavericks in free agency.

“I want to thank the Mavericks organization for bringing me on board to be a part of something very special,” said Bullock, who also cleared up any questions about how to pronounce his surname. (See below.) “Me and my family are definitely excited to be down here and I’m definitely ready to get to work.”

The Mavericks had hopes that Josh Richardson would fill a needed 3-and-D role alongside Doncic when the team acquired him via trade from the Philadelphia 76ers during the night of the 2020 NBA Draft. The deal proved to be a significant failure, given that Seth Curry was moved and was such a success with the Sixers.

Richardson's impact fell far short of the bar needed from the Mavericks. He shot just 33 percent from the perimeter during the regular season and managed to earn just 13.4 minutes per game in the playoffs.

It became apparent that Richardson was not a clean fit for the Mavericks. Dallas opted to move on, using a trade with the Boston Celtics after he exercised his $11.6 million final-year player-option.

Bullock will be leaned upon to fill the role that Richardson failed to succeed in doing.

There are plenty of areas that go beyond the box score where Bullock has carved out his niche as an NBA player. While his sharpshooting from beyond the arc catches the most attention, he was routinely tasked with guarding the opposing team's top perimeter talent during his time with the Knicks.

"When it comes to shooting the ball, that's one thing that I pride myself on, and obviously guarding the other team's best player, or guarding whoever when I'm in," Bullock said. "I'm just ready to be out there and competing with my teammates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tx9pm_0bg8efBQ00

When making his free agency decision, Bullock called signing with the Mavericks a 'no-brainer' and cited the fit for his skillset with the team. He feels as though Dallas is primed to take a step forward.

"When I played against the Mavericks last year, I liked the way that they competed as a team," Bullock said. "They got great players, so it was an easy, no-brainer for me. Being with the Knicks last year, we made it to the playoffs but I see [the Mavericks] as a team that's taking that next step to be in the postseason.

"I felt like that the skillset that I have was easy for me to be able to make this move to be able to come down and be around a great organization, a great city, and great fans and just bring my game here."

Players who can knock down catch-and-shoot jumpers at a high clip will be maximized by performing alongside an elite orchestrator like Luka Doncic. Bullock fits this mold and is one of the most efficient threats specifically from the corners.

The on-ball defensive impact that Bullock brings to the table is another pivotal element to his fit with the Mavericks. Richardson was supposed to be this kind of player for Dallas but his shooting was too poor to consider keeping him on the floor in the playoffs.

There is no such thing as an NBA team having too many proficient 3-and-D players and that holds extra weight for a team like the Mavericks, which relies heavily on high pick-and-roll sequences. Bullock will make a needed impact as a result.

Regardless, the fact still remains that Dallas lacks a secondary ball-handler to alleviate the physical toll it takes on Doncic to shoulder such a heavy load in the playoffs as the Mavericks' lead initiator on offense.

There is still focus placed on Goran Dragic as a potential option for the Mavericks to fill the secondary ball-handler void. While he remains a member of the Toronto Raptors, there is a genuine question in regard to how long that will be the case.

Above all else, there is still a question surrounding Kristaps Porzingis' ability to get back to his previous form after having a full offseason to work in the weight room and on the court.

Doncic put pen to paper on his five-year, $207 million supermax extension as part of a hoped-for step forward. Porzingis needs to step, too. And the addition of Bullock will surely help the Mavericks in what is hoped is a "no-brainer'' way.

Comments / 2

DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
372
Followers
532
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#The New York Knicks#Nba Draft#Sixers#The Boston Celtics#The Toronto Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Warriors Trade Is Centered Around Kristaps Porzingis

Knicks fans cried in misery when he was drafted 4th overall in 2015, but Kristaps Porzingis turned out to be a really solid player for New York… only for 2.5 seasons though. In just his third season in the league, Porzingis was the star of the Knicks and was named to the NBA All-Star game in 2018, but then he suffered a gruesome knee injury on February 6, 2018 that resulted in him tearing his ACL in his left knee.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks: Reacting to a proposed Andrew Wiggins to NY trade

I know why a lot of media outlets and beat reporters are trying to pawn Andrew Wiggins off to the NY Knicks, but personally, I’m still not fully grasping why if that makes sense…. No disrespect to the guy, he’s been a pretty solid player up until this point in...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Earl Monroe Wanted New York Knicks To Make Different Moves: "They're Pretty Much The Same Team As They Were Last Year."

The New York Knicks did not end up winning the NBA championship, but overall, their season has been more successful than in years past. They have the reigning COTY in Coach Thibodeau. Julius Randle's improvement this season has led the team to the playoffs while netting him the 2020-21 Most Improved award. However, it was clear that the New York Knicks were outclassed by the Atlanta Hawks in their matchup, and the Knicks were unceremoniously sent home.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How NBA Stars Spent Their First Paychecks: Shaq Buys Three Mercedes, LeBron James Takes Friends To Amusement Park

Most NBA stars experience becoming wealthy within their first season of joining the league. After playing in the collegiate circuit or playing abroad, young players join the NBA, mostly by declaring themselves for the NBA Draft. Many players get selected and then sign their rookie contracts to join these teams. Many players even sign an endorsement deal with different companies as they enter the league.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs' Hardaway Jr. Makes A Knicks Porzingis Prediction

DALLAS - With the current makeup of the Dallas Mavericks roster, there isn't a player who will influence the ceiling of the team more than Kristaps Porzingis. Between being needed as a rim protector and a secondary scorer, his role holds significant importance. He had a resectable regular season as he posted average of 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while appearing in 43 of the Mavericks' 72 regular season appearance.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Reggie Bullock Criticizes Knicks After Signing With Mavs: "I See The Mavericks As A Team That’s Taking That Next Step To Be In The Postseason.’’

It hasn't been an easy couple of years for Reggie Bullock. From his sister's death to struggling with injuries, his tenure with the New York Knicks wasn't exactly memorable. But Bullock was pretty solid when he had the chance to play for Tom Thibodeau's team. He was a great three-point shooter and his perimeter defender came in handy more often than not.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Celtics, Knicks Reportedly Agree To Sign-And-Trade

Shortly after free agency started, the New York Knicks reportedly signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal. On Tuesday, however, the team officially announced the move as a sign-and trade. The Knicks have acquired Fournier and two future second-round picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for cash...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Mavs Trade Is Centered Around Marvin Bagley III

Finding ways to get better this NBA offseason and potentially add another high-level talent to pair with Luka Doncic was the main goal of the Dallas Mavericks, yet they really did not improve too much in terms of overall roster talent. Dallas struck out on going after guys like Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan and as a result, they settled with re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. and they brought in wing Reggie Bullock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy