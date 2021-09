It took Daniel Dubois less than one round to take out Joe Cusumano in the sole heavyweight boxing bout on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley undercard. Dubois came out aggressive and dropped Cusumano just over a minute into the first round. A second knockdown came shortly after, and then the third forced the ref to wave off the fight at 2:10. What else is there to say? It was a one sided demolition.