SALTVILLE, Va (WCYB) — It was a defensive slugfest in Saltville on Saturday night. Twin Springs and Northwood played to a scoreless draw in the first half before the offenses finally came to life in the second half. Twin Spring used the power of two second half touchdowns to pick up a win in the teams opening game 14-6. This game was delayed one day because of COVID-19 issues within the Twins Spring program.