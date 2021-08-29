Joplin, Carl Junction softball compete against Hillcrest in Aurora Houn’ Dawg Kick-Off Classic

AURORA, Mo. — Both the Joplin and Carl Junction softball teams competed against Hillcrest in the Aurora Houn’ Dawg Kick-Off Classic Saturday afternoon. Carl Junction played the Hornets first. After finding themselves in a 10-1 deficit, they entered rally mode in the bottom of the fourth and piled on five runs to cut the difference to just four. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to overcome the deficit and fell to Hillcrest, 10-6.