Andre Petroski dominant in UFC debut with 3rd round TKO

By 'Beautiful' Bob Meloni
mymmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Fight Night: Barbosa vs Chikadze goes down tonight in Las Vegas inside the UFC Apex. This is also the finale for this seasons The Ultimate Fighter and the main event looks to be a strikers fan’s dream match-up as Edson Barbosa will look to slow down the fast rising Giga Chikadze. Both men are relentless stand-up fighters and fireworks are in the forecast. The co-main event features Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina in the middleweight TUF final.

Dana White
Giga Chikadze
#Tko#Ufc Apex#Las Vegas#Combat#Mymmanews#Heavy Ground Pound#Espn Espnplus#Tko#Mma
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Giga Chikadze's thrilling TKO of Edson Barboza at UFC on ESPN 30

Giga Chikadze extended the unbeaten start to his octagon tenure Saturday with a main event win over Edson Barboza at UFC on ESPN 30. Chikadze (14-2 MMA, 7-0 UFC) further proved his legitimacy as a 145-pound contender to watch when he beat longtime veteran Barboza (22-10 MMA, 16-10 UFC) by third-round TKO in the headlining matchup, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
UFCBleacher Report

UFC on ESPN 30 Results: Giga Chikadze Beats Edson Barbosa on 3rd-Round TKO

Giga Chikadze passed another major test Saturday night, winning the main event of UFC on ESPN 30 with a third-round TKO win over Edson Barboza. The opening frame featured a lot of measuring up between the two strikers. Neither fighter was willing to commit too much as they each tried to get a read. However, Chikadze was the aggressor when strikes were thrown.
UFC Vegas 35 results – Barboza vs. Chikadze

We’re back at it again. The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold UFC Vegas 35 on Saturday night, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight’s fight card is headlined by a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Complete UFC Vegas 35 results below:. Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+...
Dana White Fires ‘Very Sick’ UFC Fighter

Dana White is making some budget cuts in order to free up some spare change. Not that Dana White really needs to, but Dana White feels like it is best to shake out the fighters that just are not up to par as Dana White once expected them to be. The fighter that was recently let go wasn’t just let go with a poor paycheck, but they were also let go with poor health as well. Ben Askren Leaks ‘Troubling’ Joe Rogan Health Claim.
Paddy Pimblett Punches UFC Woman In Face

It is not a secret that Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett have been friends for quite some time and will both be in action at UFC Fight Night: Till vs Brunson on September 4. Ahead of their bouts, the two fighters sat together for an interview with BT Sport. At one point, McCann narrated a story of how Pimblett once punched her in the face. Is Paige VanZant Dating Darren Till?
Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dies Of Head Injuries After Boxing Match

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, who suffered traumatic brain damage during a boxing contest held Saturday night in Montreal and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma, succumbed to her injuries five days later Thursday afternoon at Montreal Sacred Heart Hospital. She was 18. The news was first reported...
Randy Couture on former rival Chuck Liddell considering bare-knuckle fighting: “I care about the guy…I hate to see him get punched in the head anymore”

UFC legend Randy Couture says that he does not want to see longtime rival Chuck Liddell make a comeback into bare-knuckle fighting. Liddell and Couture were bitter rivals during their time in the UFC. Although Couture won the first fight against Liddell via TKO, Liddell knocked out Couture twice to win the trilogy. Of course, these fights came back in the early 2000s. It’s now 2021 and Couture has been retired from fighting for a decade, while Liddell has fought just once in the past 10 years, losing via knockout to Tito Ortiz in Golden Boy MMA in 2018. Despite Liddell being 51 years old now and coming off of four straight knockout losses, he recently said he would consider making a comeback in bare-knuckle fighting.
Adam Cole To Sign With Surprising Company?

The former NXT star Adam Cole has had a great stint while being at the company since 2017. He has achieved great success working for the brand but now he is a free agent after his contract recently got expired. The former NXT Champion is also officially done with NXT...
Gerald Meerschaert Moves Forward Like The Terminator To Secure The Finish

The UFC is back tonight at the UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night. In the main event, Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze go to battle in a featherweight matchup airs on ESPN. The co-main event is a battle between Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina. The main event began at 10 PM EST. on ESPN and ESPN+.
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 48 with Kevin Lee, Anthony Taylor, Sam Alvey, Bryan Battle, and Andre Petroski

The 48th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 35 and Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. We’re first joined by the 11th-ranked lightweight and now welterweight contender, Kevin Lee (3:05). Next, former Bellator fighter and now professional boxer, Anthony Taylor (17:20) joins the program. UFC middleweight, Sam Alvey (41:20) comes on. Then, TUF 29 finalist Bryan Battle (54:35) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight, Andre Petroski (1:12:41).
Andre Petroski Stayed The Course

If Andre Petroski was like the rest of us, the moment he found out that he wasn’t fighting on this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card would have been a signal to eat all the cheesesteak in Philadelphia and enjoy the rest of the summer with his wife and daughter. Petroski...
Notes and Quotes from the UFC Vegas 35 Post-Fight Presser

The final UFC event of the summer delivered in more ways than one. Most notably, the performances of Giga Chikadze and the TUF 29 finalists. Afterward, the winners as well as Dana White spoke at the UFC Vegas 35 post-fight presser. In the UFC Vegas 35 headliner, Georgia’s Chikadze extended...
Bryan Battle Submits Gilbert Urbina For TUF 29 Title

Tonight, at the UFC Apex, UFC Fight Night takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada. This ESPN aired fight card is headlined by Edson Barboza (22-9) and Giga Chikadze (13-2). Before the main event closes out the evening, the co-main event between Bryan Battle (6-1) and Gilbert Urbina (6-2) for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 29 championship.
Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
Vinc Pichel feels he “should have won that fight” against Gillespie

UFC mainstay Vinc Pichel made it three in a row at UFC Vegas 34. A near perfect performance against Austin Hubbard led to a unanimous decision victory for Vinc “From Hell” Pichel. The lone loss of Pichel’s last 8 appearances came at the hands of the “best fisherman” in the UFC, Gregor Gillespie, it is one Pichel would love to avenge very soon.
bjpenndotcom

Andre Petroski didn’t expect to be on TUF 29 finale but expects to finish Micheal Gilmore

Andre Petroski knew the camera crew on TUF liked him, and he thought he would get a UFC fight but didn’t expect it to be on the finale. At UFC Vegas 35, which also serves as the TUF 29 finals, Petroski will face fellow middleweight castmate, Micheal Gilmore. For Petroski, he says he only found out about this fight less than two weeks before the event but immediately accepted it.

