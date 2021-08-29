Andre Petroski dominant in UFC debut with 3rd round TKO

UFC legend Randy Couture says that he does not want to see longtime rival Chuck Liddell make a comeback into bare-knuckle fighting. Liddell and Couture were bitter rivals during their time in the UFC. Although Couture won the first fight against Liddell via TKO, Liddell knocked out Couture twice to win the trilogy. Of course, these fights came back in the early 2000s. It’s now 2021 and Couture has been retired from fighting for a decade, while Liddell has fought just once in the past 10 years, losing via knockout to Tito Ortiz in Golden Boy MMA in 2018. Despite Liddell being 51 years old now and coming off of four straight knockout losses, he recently said he would consider making a comeback in bare-knuckle fighting.