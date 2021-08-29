Andre Petroski dominant in UFC debut with 3rd round TKO
UFC Fight Night: Barbosa vs Chikadze goes down tonight in Las Vegas inside the UFC Apex. This is also the finale for this seasons The Ultimate Fighter and the main event looks to be a strikers fan’s dream match-up as Edson Barbosa will look to slow down the fast rising Giga Chikadze. Both men are relentless stand-up fighters and fireworks are in the forecast. The co-main event features Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina in the middleweight TUF final.mymmanews.com
Comments / 0