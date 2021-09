KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead following a shooting Saturday night, according to a spokeswoman for KCPD. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Wabash on a report of gunshots around 7:15 p.m. They then received a report of a shooting in the area of 31st and Olive streets. Officers eventually found the victim in front of a residence in the 3000 block of Olive Street.