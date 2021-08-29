Hurricane Ida, Soon to be Julian, and Tropical Depression 11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Overnight Hurricane Ida will continue to intensify as it barrels towards the Louisiana Coast. Ida is expected to reach Cat. 3 status overnight then rapidly turn to a Cat. 4 as it slams into the Northern Gulf. Winds could be sustains at 140 mph with gust up t0 160 mph. In addition, there will likely be a catastrophic storm sure of 10-15 feet in some locations and up to 20 inches of rain as well. Landfall is expected tomorrow afternoon.