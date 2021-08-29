Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays 4, Orioles 3: Winning Ugly

By John Ford
draysbay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the important stuff first: the Rays won, and the Yankees lost, extending the Rays lead to five games with 33 games remaining. Now to the details: that was some gross sausage making tonight. The bats struggled against John Means, a pitcher they had owned all year. The defense was a lot of WTFing. Home plate umpire Doug Eddings was abysmal at calling balls and strikes. Even shiny new toy Adam Conley was considerably less shiny. But the Rays won anyway. How? Not because of luck dragons. Not because of grit and the Will to Win. Friends, it is time to admit that more often than not, the Rays win these sort of games because they are really, really good. They are considerably more talented than Orioles, which means Baltimore needs to play a lot better and get more breaks. Simple as that.

www.draysbay.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Eddings
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Cole Sulser
Person
Andrew Kittredge
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Adam Conley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Sandander#Raysbaseball#Bally Sports Sun#Kk#Ballyrays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Red Sox’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. In just about the worst possible development for a...
MLBnumberfire.com

Rays' Manuel Margot batting fifth on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot will start in center field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Chris Sale and the Red Sox. Kevin Kiermaier moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Margot for 7.6...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Mike Zunino's three-run homer propels Rays past Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Shane McClanahan won his fifth consecutive start, Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday night. Tampa Bay improved to 16-1 against Baltimore this season. The Rays have won six straight overall and have an AL-best 80-48 record.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Tampa Bay Rays series will be a major treat

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 19: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox congratulates Andrew Vaughn #25 after Vaughn's two run home run in the 5th inning against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The popular narrative...
MLBdraysbay.com

Series Preview: Rays vs. Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays continue to hold the best record in the American League after winning a two game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Now the Rays head to Baltimore for a three game set against the Orioles. At 79-48 the Rays hold onto the American League East lead with...
MLBchatsports.com

Matt Harvey bounces back after rocky start, but Orioles’ two-game winning streak ends with 6-3 loss to Rays

Save for a rocky first inning, veteran Orioles starter Matt Harvey was nearly perfect Friday night, retiring the final 16 batters he faced. The three first-inning runs he allowed, however, were enough to do in Harvey and the Orioles in a 6-3 loss before an announced 7,155 at Camden Yards, ending their brief winning run of two straight after a season-high 19-game losing streak.
MLBchatsports.com

Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 1:05

After all that talk of a platoon, Austin Hays and DJ Stewart will both play today. Hays will take left, and Stewart will play right with Anthony Santander out of the lineup. Cedric Mullins will take his usual spot in center field. Ryan Mountcastle will play first base with Trey...
MLBchatsports.com

Rays 6, Orioles 3: Zunino doing Zunino things

There are those who like to assume that when a team at the top of the league plays the team at the bottom of the league, that will be a sure-bet win. Those people have probably never watched baseball, because in baseball there’s never a “sure thing.” As the Rays took on the Orioles for the first game of the weekend series, not far from the house where Babe Ruth was born, the O’s sure managed to keep the Rays on their toes.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Orioles: Shane McClanahan on the mound

The Rays look to continue their dominance of the Orioles as they open a three-game series tonight at Camden Yards in Baltimore, first pitch 7:05 p.m. Rain is in the forecast for late afternoon and early evening but is expected to clear up by the scheduled game time or shortly after.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Michael Wacha: Limits Orioles to one run

Wacha took a no-decision Saturday against Baltimore, yielding one run on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He also had six strikeouts. Wacha turned in the most effective performance of his five August starts, holding the Orioles off the board for four innings before allowing a Pedro Severino double in the fifth that eventually came around to score against the Tampa Bay bullpen. Still, Wacha hasn't registered a victory since July 7, which was also the last time he pitched more than five innings. The 30-year-old is 2-4 in 23 appearances (18 starts) this season, logging a 5.70 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 94.2 innings.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Rays aim to further their dominance of Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays will go for their sixth straight win when they visit the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. The streaking Rays have won 25 of their past 34 games as they nurse their lead in the AL East. They’ve dominated the Orioles this season, winning 10 straight and 16 of 17 games.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Chris Archer, Rays look to keep rolling vs. Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays have run roughshod over the Baltimore Orioles, winning 11 straight and 17 of 18 meetings overall this season against their American League East rival. The Rays look to cap off their dominance with another sweep on Sunday when they wrap up their three-game series in Baltimore.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles quickly return to loss column with 6-3 defeat by Rays

When the Orioles quite recently lost 19 consecutive games, what really made it so unbearable is that they were nowhere close to winning in so many of those games. They were not losing because they had bad luck. They were losing because they were bad. On Friday night, they dropped back into the loss column, but it wasn’t one of those gruesome losses. If a few things had turned out differently, the Orioles might have won. Instead, they lost to the Rays, 6-3.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Watkins expected to start as Orioles host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (81-48, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-88, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Chris Archer (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-6, 7.07 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +192, Rays -231; over/under is 10...
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Mejia sitting for Rays versus Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Matt Harvey and the Baltimore Orioles. Mike Zunino is starting at catcher over Mejia and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Zunino for 13.8 FanDuel points and he has a $3,400 salary on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy