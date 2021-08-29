The ballad of Rowdy and Steve

Inspired by this game thread, and the fact that Rowdy Tellez of the Brewers looks like every negative Wisconsin stereotype you can think of. “Well, its about time to go collect Rowdy,” Steve thought as he wheeled his cruiser through the silent county roads, the woods and fields only punctuated by the occasional flash of the headlights off a set of eyes, belonging to a raccoon, an opossum, or a deer. The clock on the dash flipped to 1:37, as Merle Haggard played softly in the background. The veteran deputy knew how this would go, he’d seen it more than a few times already. He wasn’t really in the mood for it, the Packers had lost to the Vikings earlier, and he’d been working all night.