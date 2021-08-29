Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The ballad of Rowdy and Steve

By TJ Gorsegner
Twinkie Town
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by this game thread, and the fact that Rowdy Tellez of the Brewers looks like every negative Wisconsin stereotype you can think of. “Well, its about time to go collect Rowdy,” Steve thought as he wheeled his cruiser through the silent county roads, the woods and fields only punctuated by the occasional flash of the headlights off a set of eyes, belonging to a raccoon, an opossum, or a deer. The clock on the dash flipped to 1:37, as Merle Haggard played softly in the background. The veteran deputy knew how this would go, he’d seen it more than a few times already. He wasn’t really in the mood for it, the Packers had lost to the Vikings earlier, and he’d been working all night.

www.twinkietown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Rowdy Tellez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Ballad#Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Put-in-bay, OHSandusky Register

Man who fell from stage died

PUT-IN-BAY — The man flown from Put-in-Bay after falling from the stage at Bash in the Bay Aug. 26 — Randy "Baja" Fletcher — died the following day. Fletcher was on the stage that morning prepping for the Keith Urban show scheduled for later that evening, on Day 2 of the two-day Bash on the Bay concerts at the Put-In-Bay Airport. Blake Shelton was the opening act on Day 1. The Bash attracted more than 20,000 fans, according to estimates.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

'It’s About Damn Time,' Wynonna Judd Says Of Country Hall Of Fame Induction

“It’s about damn time” that the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. On Monday morning (August 16), country icon Reba McEntire hosted a live-streamed announcement via the Country Music Association. She revealed four artists included in the Class of 2021: Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake and The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Remember the Indirect Feud Between Garth Brooks and Waylon Jennings?

When Garth Brooks rose to fame in the early '90s, he undeniably became the hottest new act in country music. Shortly after he debuted in mainstream country music, the singer-songwriter was releasing massive hits and headlining major arena tours. He was even inducted into the Grand Ole Opry just one year after the release of his debut album. Fans everywhere were clearly clamoring over the new country star, but not everyone was excited about Brooks' budding stardom.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Keith Urban Makes Memorable Live Stage Comeback After 18 Months

Keith Urban has been absent from the live stage for exactly 18 months. Tuesday night (August 24) changed that when he took to The ACM Party for a Cause concert. For the live show, which took place in Nashville, the country veteran, 53, appeared on stage without his guitar in tow and made a grand entrance that spoke volumes. Walking out onto the Ascend Amphitheater stage, Urban dropped to his knees, took in the moment and tapped on his heart. "Real people," he told the soldout crowd via PEOPLE. "It's the most amazing feeling being back on the live stage. This is my first time since February last year."
Entertainmentriffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Sturgill Simpson tells a western tale on ‘The Ballad of Dood & Juanita’

Sturgill Simpson doesn’t seem one for doing things in the traditional way. He had already released three albums in the last two years—one rock and two bluegrass, despite mostly being a country musician. Then he announced that his latest album—The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, almost exactly a month before its release—was more traditional country and that his goal was to tell a complete story rather than be a collection of songs.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

The Offspring Reimagine ‘Gone Away’ as Emotional Piano Ballad

It happens on occasion and seemed to occur often in the '90s that bands could find success with multiple arrangements of a hit song (Foo Fighters' "Everlong" anyone?). But a full 24 years after it was originally released, The Offspring could be primed to find success with an alternate version of their song "Gone Away," which was re-imagined as an emotional, heartfelt piano ballad for their latest album, Let the Bad Times Roll.
San Antonio, TXUT San Antonio

Howdy Rowdy Bash

Join us on Friday, August 27 for a UTSA exclusive night at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. This exciting Roadrunner Days event consists of a concert presented by Roadrunner Productions and followed by exclusive access to the Six Flags Fiesta Texas amusement park. Howdy Rowdy Bash allows the Roadrunner community to come together through a uniquely UTSA experience that is entertaining as well as engaging.
MusicGreenwichTime

Flashback: Bob Dylan Covers 'Pancho and Lefty' at Bonnaroo in 2004

In a world where Hurricane Ida and other horrific storms hadn’t battered America over the past couple of weeks, Bonnaroo would be kicking off tonight with an evening of music by the Grand Ole Opry and special guests. Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion were booked for tomorrow, with Lizzo, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, and several others playing on Saturday and Sunday.
Musicbuzz-music.com

Fia Nyxx Delivers a Powerful Ballad With, "Still Love You"

The Hollywood glamster, singer-songwriter, and recording artist Fia Nyxx releases a catchy and heartfelt ear-worm with her latest contemporary ballad, "Still Love You." A true industry veteran, Fia Nyxx has been creating music for many years while catching the attention of various online blogs and magazines that have all praised her for her passionate and engaging music. Having toured across America and Asia, Fia Nyxx also landed the opportunity to collaborate with many knowledgeable and skilled producers to help expand her outreach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy