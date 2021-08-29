Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens Set New NFL Record With 20th Straight Preseason Wins

98online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens traveled just about an hour down the road to take on the Washington Football Team for their final preseason game. The Ravens were aiming to set a new NFL record with twenty consecutive wins in the preseason. Lamar Jackson suited up for his preseason debut but played one series. Instead of Baltimore’s MVP starting quarterback, it was backup quarterback Tyler Huntley who had the most impactful impression on the game as his scintillating form carried over from the previous two weeks. The Ravens go into the regular season with immense confidence in their depth players as they shellacked Washington with a 37-3 win.

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#American Football#Ravens Set New#Rock Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLksl.com

Locals in the NFL: Tyler Huntley goes off in Ravens' preseason finale

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) celebrating his touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (Nick Wass, Associated Press) — AROUND THE SHIELD — Former Utah quarterbackTyler Huntley went from undrafted free agent to practice squad — and he's now on the verge of securing his spot as Lamar Jackson's full-time backup in Baltimore.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Why Has Lamar Jackson Struggled in the Playoffs?

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have a problem. While they’ve had unbelievable regular-season success, they have just a 1-3 record since Lamar’s debut in 2018. There are a lot of different factors that go into a successful or unsuccessful offense, but the reason why Jackson and the Ravens offense has struggled might not be what you think.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson to be without 2 key weapons to start season for Ravens

With the regular season a little more than a week away, the Baltimore Ravens are dealing with a handful of injuries on the offensive side of the ball. J.K. Dobbins is already out for the year with a torn ACL and rookie wideout Rashod Bateman has missed a large chunk of training camp along with Miles Boykin. Both wide receivers will now start the season on injured reserve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy