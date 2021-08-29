Ravens Set New NFL Record With 20th Straight Preseason Wins
The Ravens traveled just about an hour down the road to take on the Washington Football Team for their final preseason game. The Ravens were aiming to set a new NFL record with twenty consecutive wins in the preseason. Lamar Jackson suited up for his preseason debut but played one series. Instead of Baltimore’s MVP starting quarterback, it was backup quarterback Tyler Huntley who had the most impactful impression on the game as his scintillating form carried over from the previous two weeks. The Ravens go into the regular season with immense confidence in their depth players as they shellacked Washington with a 37-3 win.www.98online.com
Comments / 0