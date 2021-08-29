Pros react after Daniel Rodriguez defeats Kevin Lee at UFC Vegas 35

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Lee says Mike Perry ducked him but credited Daniel Rodriguez for being the only one of 12 guys to step up. Lee was originally set to fight rising welterweight contender Sean Brady at UFC 264 in July, but Brady got injured and the fight was pushed back to UFC Vegas 35 in late August. Unfortunately, Brady had to pull out of the fight yet again, which temporarily left Lee without an opponent. “The Motown Phenom” put out an open call on social media but he specifically pointed to Perry as the fight that he wanted. However, Perry allegedly declined to fight him and, ironically, the last man to beat Perry in Rodriguez was the one to step up.