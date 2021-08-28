Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bulldogs in the NFL: Former Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill Garnering Attention at the Next Level

By Crissy Froyd
Posted by 
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 7 days ago

Former Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill uses the fact he was drafted at No. 256 overall in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft as motivation.

Hill was a prospect many people expected to be taken much higher than he was in the draft, and he's looking the part of a steal to this point in the preseason.

"That's my daily motivation," Hill told reporters. "Seventh-round pick, that's just my daily grind, my motivation. When I'm tired, that's what I think about, just to prove a lot of people wrong in my life."

It's clear that "daily motivation" is paying off, as Hill was the highest-graded rookie running back in the preseason as of Aug. 24, according to Pro Football Focus. Hill posted an overall grade of 82.8, ahead of New England Patriots rusher Rhamondre Stevenson.

In the first two games of the preseason, Hill totaled 28 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, also showcasing his versatility and how he can factor into the passing game with three receptions for 33 yards with one touchdown.

He's quickly become recognized as a guy who can be a playmaker for an NFL team:

It will be interesting to see how Hill finishes out the ongoing preseason finale between the Packers and the Buffalo Bills and where he fits with the team by the time the regular season kicks off on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 12.

So far in the late third quarter of the contest against Buffalo, Hill leads the team in rushing with 37 yards on seven carries and also has one reception for seven yards.

Over four seasons at Mississippi State, Hill recorded 2,535 rushing yards on 452 carries with 16 touchdowns. Through the air, Hill had 67 receptions for 631 yards with six touchdowns.

Hill opted out in the midst of the 2020 season.

Comments / 0

CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
5
Followers
60
Post
61
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Packers#The Buffalo Bills#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
Ironton, OHsaturdaydownsouth.com

High school team pulls off miracle 3-lateral TD with 1.6 seconds left to win

The old cliche of “it’s not over until it’s over” was once again proven true. During Friday night’s game between Ironton High School (Ohio) vs. Jackson High School (Ohio), Ironton’s Ty Perkins played miracle worker, as he ended up returning a 3-lateral kickoff for a 79-yard game-winning touchdown. Prior to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana RB signed by Denver Broncos

Just a week after being cut by the Saints, former Indiana running back Stevie Scott has found a new home. The Broncos announced Monday the team signed Scott. This is his second team already in his pro career, which began as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He will wear No. 32.
NFLYardbarker

Saints Cut Former Falcons RB

Freeman was originally drafted by the Falcons in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns in six years with Atlanta. Freeman was made the highest paid running back in the league by the Falcons when they signed him to a five-year contract worth $41.25 million in 2017.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Falcons sign former Giants RB Wayne Gallman

Former New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman didn't make the final roster of the San Francisco 49ers but will be sticking around the NFC for at least a little longer. On Thursday, the Falcons confirmed they've signed Gallman and, in a corresponding roster move, parted ways with ball-carrier Qadree Ollison.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Mark May Releases His Prediction For Alabama vs. Miami

In just a few days, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field to defend their title win over the Ohio State Buckeyes last season. No. 1 Alabama won’t get a chance to rest on its laurels though. The Crimson Tide face off against the No. 14 team in the nation – the Miami Hurricanes.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona Cardinals cut former Georgia Bulldogs DB

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams to a one-year contract this offseason. Now, the Cardinals have cut Shawn Williams. Williams briefly joined fellow Georgia Bulldog star A.J. Green in Arizona. Shawn Williams has played in the NFL for eight seasons. He started with the Bengals from...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Las Vegas Raiders signing former Auburn RB

It didn’t take long for former Auburn running back Peyton Barber to find a new home in the NFL. The former Washington Football Team player, who was released to the practice squad earlier this week, has landed with the Las Vegas Raiders. This adds some SEC West flavor to the backfield as Barber will join the only 2 running backs on the Raiders’ active roster in Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Bo Nix, Auburn QB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Despite being a starting quarterback in the SEC for two full seasons, Auburn QB and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Bo Nix has often been the butt of the joke than the bringer of confidence. As polarizing as Nix may be as a college quarterback, a deeper dive into his scouting report unearths surprising potential. Nix isn’t a punchline. He’s a legitimate NFL Draft prospect. But can he carve out an NFL career?
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Tennessee Titans Release Matt Barkley, Sign to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans released former USC quarterback Matt Barkley on Wednesday. Barkley signed with the Titans in August, and completed 24-of-39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, during the preseason. The California native was competing against QB Logan Woodside for the backup role to starter Ryan Tannehill, but ultimately lost the fight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy