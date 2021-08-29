Cancel
Report: Watson trade not imminent despite game absence

By Alex Chippin
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Deshaun Watson trade isn't imminent despite increased speculation stemming partly from his absence during the Houston Texans' preseason finale, sources told Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790. Watson wasn't on the sideline Saturday at NRG Stadium as the Texans took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A report earlier in the...

