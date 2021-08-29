Cancel
Duluth, MN

Duluth church steeple damaged by lightning strike

KARE 11
 6 days ago
A church in downtown Duluth is missing most of one of it's steeples after a reported lightning strike on Saturday.

KBJR reports that the church suffered significant damage, with pieces of the roof and one of the steeples scattered on the street below.

There was no fire or smoke to accompany the damage, but fire officials told KBJR that a water main in the area was also damaged.

"I heard the loud crack of thunder and then I looked out our front window here and there was like sparks and that's when I just knew like something was really wrong," neighbor Emily Kangas said. "It was so loud."

Roads surrounding the church were closed off, and remained closed through Saturday night.

There were no injuries reported.

