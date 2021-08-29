Cancel
UFC Fight Night Prediction: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze odds, analysis

By Michael Pounders
thebodylockmma.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s main event between top 10 ranked featherweights, Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze, has the potential to be the fight of the year. Yes, fight of the year. That is how incredibly talented and entertaining both fighters are. Furthermore, they each fight similar to the other (elite kickboxing) so we likely won’t see one or the other have to resort to their secondary skillset. When you get two elite fighters together in the octagon, especially strikers like this, you’re not going to want to miss a second.

